PDP appoints new Treasurer, Legal Adviser for Sokoto Chapter

By Muhammad Nasir

The Peopled Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has appointed a new Treasurer and Legal Adviser for the party in the state.

This development followed the resignation of the former Treasurer, Murtala Dan’iya, who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the recent appointment of the former Legal Adviser, Mr Mukhtar Yabo, to another position.

A statement issued to newsmen by Hassan Sanyinnnawal, the State PDP spokesman in Sokoto on Saturday said that Alhaji Yahaya Dallatu and Mr Abdulrahman Tsamiya, were appointed as treasurer and legal adviser, respectively.

Sanyinnnawal quoted the state PDP Chairman, Alhaji Bello Goronyo as congratulating the appointees, while calling on them to work hard to ensure the success of the party.

Goronyo, while announcing the resolution said: “The appointments are with immediate effect and were done based on merit.” (NAN)