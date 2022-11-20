PDP appoints Masari’s ex-SSG as Atiku/Lado campaign council DG in Katsina

By Abbas Bamalli

The immediate past Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Katsina State, Dr Mustapha Inuwa, has been appointed as Director-General of Atiku/Lado Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council.

The PDP gubernatorial candidate in state, Sen. Yakubu Lado-Danmarke, stated this at the inauguration of the party’s presidential/gubernatorial campaign council on Saturday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Inuwa recently defected to PDP after losing his bid to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in the state.

Lado-Danmarke expressed confidence that PDP, under Inuwa’s leadership, would defeat APC in the presidential, governorship and other elections.

He said that the party had put in place all the necessary strategies toward ensuring the success of the party in the 2023 general elections.

Lado-Danmarke explained that PDP had completed all necessary arrangements to embark on its campaign, especially house-house, to seek for votes from the electorate.

The PDP governorship candidate further said that if elected governor, one of his first priorities would be to put smiles on the faces of women and youths in the state.

“I assure you that my administration will ensure employment for the youth and implement programmes and policies that will impact on their lives and make them self-reliant.

“We also have plans to end payment of WAEC, NECO and other examination fees by our students in the state and stop payment of card fees whenever our people go to public hospitals.

“We are going to do everything possible to see that we boost the agricultural sector by introducing different programmes to support the farmers in the state,” he assured.

In his acceptance speech, Chairman of Atiku/Lado campaign council, Sen. Ibrahim Tsauri, assured PDP members that his committee would do everything necessary to see the success of the party.

He called on Nigerians to vote for credible, respected and trusted leaders who would lead them with fear of God, rather than those with questionable characters.

Tsauri further assured Katsina people and Nigerians in general that PDP would not fail them, if elected into various positions, calling on women and youths to give all the necessary support toward the success of the party.

In his response, Inuwa also called on the party members and the general public to support them with prayers so as to deliver on their mandate.

Inuwa, who noted that without unity, the party might not be able to achieve its aims of taking over government in 2023, appealed to party members and supporters to be united and committed. (NAN)

