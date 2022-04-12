PDP appoints ex- Police Minister Waziri as chairman of Anambra LGA Electoral Appeal Committee

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has appointed former Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Adamu Waziri as Chairman of the Anambra Local Government Area Electoral Appeal Panel.

This is contained in a statement issued by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Monday in Abuja.

The committee, the PDP said, is to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the repeat LGA Congresses in 12 LGAs of the State.

The panel has Adeola Adewara as Secretary, Prince Olusola Akanmode, Hon. Almona Isei and Hon. Ibrahim Gusau.

It listed the affected 12 LGAs as Oyi, Aguata, Ihiala, Onitsha south, Onitsha North, Ayamelum, Anambra West, Orumba South, Orumba North, Dunukofia, Anambra East and Ekwusigo.

The Appeal Panel is scheduled to sit on Tuesday, April 12 at the NWC Hall, PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja at 10 a.m.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PDP repeat Party Congress in 12 Local Government Areas of Anambra was held on March 29. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

