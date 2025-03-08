PDP appoints Emma Ogidi as Chairman, S/South zonal caretaker committee

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has appointed Chief Emma Ogidi, as the chairman, PDP South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee .

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Friday in Abuja.

Ologunagba said that in pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017), the NWC approved the composition of the Zonal Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the party in the zone from March 10.

Ologunagba said that the decision of the NWC was predicated on the need to avoid any vacuum.

He added that the decision was also to ensure the smooth running of the affairs of the party in the South-South Zone at the expiration of the tenure of the current zonal executive on Sunday, March 9, 2025

Other members of the committee according to Ologunagba were Nicholas Ayuwav, Godwin Udonta, Mrs Bekewei Ashanti, Idehen Ebomoyi ,Dame Vivian Ahanmisi, and Chief Damiete Herbert-Miller as Secretary

“The South South Zonal Caretaker Committee is to oversee the activities of the party in the zone for a period of three months or until when a new zonal executive is elected in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP,” he said.

Ologunagba enjoined all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in the South-South Zone to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the party in the zone. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)

