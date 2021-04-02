PDP appeals to Taraba striking workers to suspend action

Rev. Kefas Agbu, PDP chair in Taraba on Friday appealed to the state’s striking workers to suspend the action.

He told newsmen in Jalingo that what was required over the action demand for the payment of N30,000 minimum wage and other welfare packages was dialogue.

Agbu expressed regret that the workers’ had virtually closed all economic activities in the state.

“I appeal to labour unions in the state to suspend the industrial action and embrace further dialogue in resolving the matter.

“I know that the delay in the is due to other competing from key sectors of the economy, which the state government is fixing,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the industrial action has enjoyed total compliance with both public and private workers, including and motor parks shutting down services.

Kefas also condemned sycophants and mischief makers trying to destabilise the party in the state.

“Some people will want to create an atmosphere of crisis and I don’t know what they stand to gain. We are a one united family in Taraba.

“When I took over as chairman last year, I constituted a committee to assess the structure of the party and issues that attention.

“The committee submitted its and we further constituted a White Paper committee which has also submitted its .

“The blueprint of the committee is out for action and the content of the is implemented.

“We are repositioning the party to maintain the wining trend as far as we can,’’ he said (NAN)

