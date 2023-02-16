PDP, APC, LP reel out security plans ahead of polls

By Naomi Sharang

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Labour Party (LP), on Thursday, reeled out their security plans to Nigerians ahead of the Feb. 25, Presidential Election.

The parties disclosed the plans at the “Youth Presidential Debate” organised by Atiku Youth World Outreach, which held in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the debate was tagged “Beyond Politics: For Love of Country”.

Mr Onoja Ilemona, who spoke on behalf of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, said that if elected, the party would tackle the insecurity that continued to bedevil the country.

Ilemona said: “Our candidate has a five-step plan to improve the security of Nigeria. These plans include to increase the number of our gallant men and women because they are insufficient presently.

“We will improve inter-agency cohesion, combat the free flow of light weapons and ammunition, and ensure better funding of security agencies.”

Ilemona further called on the electorate to vote for Atiku, who he described as a man who would emancipate Nigeria from poverty.

“Atiku is the only candidate who has been involved in wealth creation, wealth generation and job creation at the national level.”

He said that the administration would grow the economy by improving private sector participation in business.

“The Nigerian economy has been stagnated over the course of time because there is no enough private sector participation.

“Government has no business in business. Leave the business to private sector participants.

“This will curb government waste and create private sector creativity and ingenuity in business.”

For Mr Olufemi Ibitoye, spokesperson for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Sen. Bola Tinubu, the administration would deploy the use of effective technology in securing the country.

“Information is key in fighting insecurity,” Ibitoye said.

He also said that the party would ensure that the National Assembly amended the Criminal Justice System Act, to tackle cases of injustice.

According to Ibitoye, Tinubu is the best candidate for the country, adding that; “we can not leave Nigeria to someone who has got no experience at high level.

“Tinubu is someone who will get the job done. He has done it before, and he will do it again. He is the architect of modern Lagos. He will build the economic bridge of Nigeria,” he said.

LP representative, Mr Ogbeide Ifaluyi-Isibor, said that failure of leadership was the cause of insecurity in the country.

To that effect, he said that a sustainable way of fighting insecurity was ending poverty.

“Peter Obi will bring fair leadership where everybody will feel loved. This is what is needed to solve insecurity.

“Our candidate, Obi will ensure that the youths are employed, which will reduce the high rate of poverty.”

He also said that the Nigeria Police was the most underpaid security agency in the country, noting that the LP would work towards better remuneration for the police.

Ifaluyi-Isibor further said that Nigeria’s inability, as a nation, to elect and select good leaders that understood the problems and had solutions, “has been our greatest dilemma.

“This is why we have been below our economic and moral rate, because we have those in authority that have no idea how to govern.

“But there is a new hope today in Nigeria; there is one man (Peter Obi), who has engineered a regeneration of consciousness in the mind of the people.

“He has given us a ray of hope that tomorrow will be better than today. There is a redemption song in the hearts of Nigerians circled around Obi.

“He has demonstrated unparalleled competence,” Ifaluyi-Isibor said.

Earlier, Patron of Atiku Youth World Outreach, Maryam Atiku, said that the debate was organised to bring youths from the different parties to exchange ideas towards a better future for Nigeria.

“This is the first time such a forum is organised, where young persons come together to say no to violence by the political parties. That what the country needs is peace.”

Also speaking, the Director-General, Media and Strategic Planning of the Outreach, Mr Freedom Atsepoyi, said the aim of the outreach was to chart a new course for Nigerian politics.

Atsepoyi said: “We are here as youths to show love among the various parties’ supporters, and to say that ‘election is not war.” (NAN)