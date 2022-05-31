PDP: Analyst says Odii victory in Ebonyi will promote peace

By Ifeoma Aka

A political analyst, Mr Okey Maduforo, says flying of  Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag in Ebonyi in 2003 by its Governorship Candidate,  Dr Chukwuma Odii, would promote peace in the party.

Maduforo made the assertion in a statement in Enugu on Tuesday.

He noted that Odii won Ebonyi PDP governorship primary election  monitored by officials of Independent National Electoral Commission and some other organs of government.

Maduforo urged the leadership of PDP not to succumb to any pressure to change its governorship candidate in Ebonyi.

He noted that election of a candidate could   only be revered by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He said that since Odii duly won the primary election, Ebonyi PDP members should support him to win the state governorship election. (NAN)