PDP alleges plot by APC to hijack proposed Police Security Conference in Owerri

By Yohana Samson

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted the Nigerian public about alleged

plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, to hijack the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers scheduled proposed to hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital between October 30 and November 1, 2023, in order to get undue advantage in the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

The PDP stated that the situation is already generating tension in the State.

It subsequently urged the Acting Inspector General of Police to move the Conference to another State as the planned hosting in Imo State is sending wrong signal that the Police is in bed with the APC and Governor Hope Uzodimma who is also a candidate in the governorship election.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja.

He said, “Our Party observes that it is inappropriate and against the principle of fairness and neutrality required in a charged election situation as presently existing in Imo State for Governor Uzodimma, the candidate of the APC, to be seen as sponsoring or hosting senior Police officers at this critical period, especially being very close to the election.

“The PDP and indeed the people of Imo State are deeply concerned following boasting by prominent APC leaders to the effect that the hosting of the Police Conference will enhance their alleged plots to compromise the Police to the advantage of the APC during the election.

“Such APC leaders including those fronting for Governor Uzodimma are boasting that the hosting of the Conference in Imo State will give the Governor access to certain senior Police officers, in furtherance of APC’s alleged bid to compromise security agencies ahead of the election.

“This is more so as APC leaders have on many occasions been seen bragging that they will use security operatives to suppress the people and help the APC subvert and manipulate the electoral process in favour of Governor Uzodimma.

“While the PDP appreciates every effort to enhance security in the Nation and Imo State in particular, the timing and location of the Conference at this period is of grave concern and apprehension to the people of Imo State, Political Parties and Stakeholders in the State.

“Our Party confirms that it has been receiving messages of concerns and apprehension from the people of Imo State since the announcement by the Police to host the Conference in the State under Governor Uzodimma.

“The PDP therefore cautions that hosting the Conference in Imo State under Governor Uzodimma at this period; just few days to the election, is a recipe for crisis as it is capable of pitching the people of Imo State against security agencies.

“Our Party therefore urges the Acting IGP, as a highly experienced and decorated officer, to save the situation and allay the fears of the people by moving the Conference to another State or to a date after the election, if it must be hosted in Imo State.

“This is especially as the provision of security is not by Conference but by intelligence and proactive law enforcement operations.

“The PDP demands that the Police must protect its image, reaffirm its impartiality and neutrality in the election by moving the Conference to another State or another date after the Imo governorship election.”

