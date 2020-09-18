ALERT: PDP cries out, alleges harassment of governors at hotel in Benin

Share the news













The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that men of the Nigeria Police have surrounded the premises of Westend Hotel, Benin City, accommodating governors elected under the platform of the party.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a news conference in Abuja on Friday called on Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu to order his officers to vacate the premises of the hotel where the governors were accommodated ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Secondus alleged that police officers had surrendered the Westend hotel, harassing PDP governors who were currently accommodated in the hotel to support PDP Candidate, Gov. Godwin Obaseki

“Our governors have been harassed in Westend hotel. The security men few minutes ago surrounded our governors and have been harrasing them. The lives of our governors are in danger.

“We call on the IGP to ask the police officers to leave the premises of the hotel because their lives are in danger,” Secondus said.

Secondus said that the PDP members and leaders in Edo were law abiding and had not broken any law.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC), governors were also in the Benin to support the candidate of their party, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, in tomorrow’s election.

“If APC governors are in Benin, the PDP governors should be in the state as well. Our governors would remain in Benin, no one can intimidate us.

“We are bringing this to the attention of the international community.

“Elections must be free. Elections must be allowed to hold. You cannot allow APC governors in Edo and say our governors should not be in the state.(NAN)

