PDP affirms Sunday Bisi as Acting Chairman, Osun Chapter

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ratified the selection of Mr Sunday Bisi as the acting Chairman of the party in Osun.

The party disclosed this in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Friday.

Ologbondiyan said Bisi’s selection was ratified by the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) pursuant to Section 47(6) of the party’s Constitution 2017 (as amended).