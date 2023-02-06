PDP advises Buhari to go after saboteurs mopping up new Naira notes

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to protect Nigerians by going after political leaders and saboteurs mopping up the new Naira notes.

The party gave the advice in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologunagba also advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to take urgent measures by ensuring adequate protection and effective monitoring of cash distribution.

He decried the distress faced by Nigerians arising from their inability to access the new Naira Notes across the country.

This, according to Ologunagba, is occasioned by political leaders who intercept and hoard the new notes for their selfish vote-buying plans ahead of the Feb. 25 Presidential election.

He said that Nigerians recalled the intervention by PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar that led to the extension of the initial cash swap deadline.

He said this demonstrated Abubakar’s commitment to the wellbeing of Nigerians as well as his capacity to stand for the people and get the system to work for the public good.

Ologunagba said that the PDP was however saddened that the cash crunch had persisted due to alleged sabotage by some political leaders.

“Our Party stands with Nigerians; the artisans, traders, drivers, “keke” and “okada” riders, labourers, food vendors, students and all hard-working citizens at this time of distress.

“The PDP charges the Central Bank of Nigeria to be mindful of the sufferings being experienced daily by Nigerians.

“The PDP demands that the bank takes urgent measures to arrest the unbearable situation by ensuring adequate protection and effective monitoring of cash distribution process.

“Among other measures, the CBN should immediately provide dedicated Mobile Banks and Special Cash Points in areas of need particularly in the markets and rural areas of our country.

“Using such facilities to dispense low amounts in markets and rural areas will drastically reduce the pain and anguish being experienced by Nigerians at this time.”

Ologunagba expressed optimism that the pains of Nigerians would be a thing of the past when the PDP Presidential Candidate assumes office.(NAN)