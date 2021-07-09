PCS lifts suspension of SP Mohammed Musa, reinstates 21 others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission has lifted the suspension of Mohammed Iya Musa, a Superintendent of Police serving in the Yobe State Police Command who was demobilized from the Special Protection Unit, Base 2, Lagos.

The Commission also approved the reinstatement of 21 other Officers and directed the promotion of some of the Officers and payment of salary arrears of others.

This was disclosed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani on Friday.

According to him, these decisions were taking at the 12th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on the 6th and 7th (Tuesday and Wednesday) of July, 2021 and which was presided over by Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

He said,”SP Musa who was on suspension was recalled by the Commission and awarded a punishment of severe reprimand. He was facing charges of disobedience to constituted authority, absence from duty, divided loyalty, refusal to accept posting, discourteous behaviour to public and act unbecoming of a public Officer.

“The Officer in his representation had stated that he did not indulge in the allegations levelled against him and denied same while pleading for exculpation.

“He however recalled his encounter with the aides of a former IGP and his detention at the Maitama Police Station without any known offence.

“The Commission was convinced after going through his representation that he was not guilty as charged and recalled him to work.”

Ikechukwu revealed that the Commission also approved the reinstatement of Adamu Damji Abare, an ex Chief Superintendent of Police on the rank of Superintendent, Edwin Ochima, ex Deputy Superintendent of Police to DSP and directed the payment of his salary arrears from 01/08/2015, Dauda Bot Lamba, ex Superintendent, returned to the rank of SP but with a punishment of reprimand.

Other Officers reinstated were SP Simeon A. E. Ajisafe (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid his salary arrears), SP Oluwatoyin Adesope, CSP Solomon Akika (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid arrears of salaries, Inspector Odianosen Endurance, Inspector Augustine Madufor (to be promoted at par with his erstwhile colleagues and paid salary arrears) and Inspector Imariabe Ikpomnwosa and Danladi Lengkang (to be promoted at par with erstwhile colleagues), among others.

Ikechukwu further disclosed that the Commission had also at its 12th Plenary Meeting confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police.

The Commission further approved the promotion of 24 Commissioners of Police which included Vwamhi Felix Yame, CP Special Fraud Unit (SFU) Lagos and Balarebe Abubakar, CP Works, Force Headquarters.

He however, stated that CP. Buba Sanusi of Katsina State Command and CP Dauda Abdulkarim, former Commandant, Police Training College Kaduna did not make the list.

He explained that CP Sanusi did not make the field of selection while CP Abdulkarim had since retired, adding that their names were erroneously included in the previous list sent out.

Similarly, he stated that the Commission approved 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police which also included Owotorufa Warebi, DCP, DFA, Plateau State Command; Oladimeji Yomi Olanrewaju, DCP DFA, Rivers State Command; Odama Paul Ojeka, DCP Zonal CID Zone 1 Kano; Patrick Ogon Edung DCP, Maritime, Lagos; Badru Banji Lawal DCP DFA, Benue State Command; Bartholomew Onyeka Nnamdi, DCP DFA Zamfara State Command; Suleiman Yusuf, Deputy Commandant, Police College, Kaduna and Shehu Sani Gwarzo, CP Forensic FCIID, Abuja.

He added that fifty two Assistant Commissioners of Police were also promoted to Deputy Commissioners of Police. They included; ACP Baba Mohammed Azare; Nwanosike Wodi Okocha; Anthony Odita; Martin Nwogoh; Shetima Jauro Mohammed; Garba Dungun; Adamu Abdullahi Ellema; Hauwa Ibrahim Jibrin; Abayomi Shogunle and Regina Cosmas Udoette, ACP, DFA, Ebonyi State Command.

He also stated that Olusegun Rafiu, Chidi Emmanuel Onuora, Augustine Aniah, Udochukwu Ugwueke Peace; Amadi Kelechi and Afusat Alausa of Lagos State Command were also promoted from Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents.

