PCRC urges security vigilance during Eid celebrations

Dr Rufus Ebegba, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), FCT Command, has urged the public to remain vigilant and security-conscious during the

By Abigael Joshua

Dr Rufus Ebegba, Chairman of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), FCT Command, has urged the public to remain vigilant and security-conscious during the Eid el-Fitr celebrations by reporting any suspicious activity.

He made this statement during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Monday.

Ebegba emphasised the need for citizens to view security as a collective responsibility to ensure their safety.

He encouraged people to be watchful of their neighbourhoods and to report any suspicious behaviour to law enforcement agencies.

The PCRC FCT command chairman commended the Nigerian Police Force for their dedication to protecting lives and property.

He also urged the Nigerian Police Force to continue strengthening efforts to ensure public safety.

Ebegba called on community leaders to promote peace and cooperation, reaffirming the PCRC’s commitment to fostering a strong partnership between the police and the public. (NAN)