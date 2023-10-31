PCRC urges communities to provide information on security breaches

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), has urged citizens to always provide timely and useful information on security breaches in their communities to security agencies for quick intervention.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maigari, Zone 12 Chairman of the Committee, comprising of Bauchi and Gombe States, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He expressed concern that some citizens still reluctant to volunteer useful information that could assist security agencies, especially the police in fighting crimes.

Maigari said as the nation battles insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities, it behoves on the people to contribute in making the country safe.

“Maintaining peace and security is everybody’s business, therefore, don’t leave everything in the hands of police or security agencies alone,” he said.

The PCRC Vice Chairman also urged residents to take more interest in happenings around their immediate environment and be security conscious at all times.

He said people should also take special interest in what happens in places like markets, banks, motor parks, airports and entertainment houses, among others.

“PCRC will continue to sensitise and intensify awareness campaigns on relationships with police and other security agencies to tackle security challenges in the country.

“While security agencies are doing their best in carrying out their responsibility of policing the society, there is also need for citizens to create robust partnership and synergy to achieve a high level of safety and security in the country,” Maigari added.

He urged citizens to have confidence in the police and complement their efforts in fighting crime and criminalities in the country.

Maigari reiterated that PCRC would continue to work with the police to ensure peace and security of the country. (NAN)

