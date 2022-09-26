PCRC moves to tackle youth restiveness, cultism in Badagry

By Raji Rasak

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) in Badagry community of Lagos State on Monday said that it was prepared to tackle youth restiveness, cultism and other social vices in the area.

The committee’s Chairman, Mr Jogbe Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Badagry that the committee and the Badagry Local Government had concluded plans to hold a one- day summit aimed at curbing the malaise.

Emmanuel said that the theme of the summit would be, “Curbing Youth Restiveness, Cultism and other Social Vices: A Proactive Solution to Peace and Security Issues.”

According to him, the prevailing security situation in the country has made it essential for everyone to come on board, provide solutions, suggestions and contributions in securing their immediate environment.

Emmanuel said the objective of the summit was to bring stakeholders together, train and sensitise citizens at the grassroots on the need for secured environment.

“As PCRC, we are in partnership with the Nigerian Police. It is our duty to give necessary support to the Police in securing our environment.

“The Badagry chapter of the PCRC has deemed it fit to organise a summit, which will be of concern to everyone, either big or small organisations, institutions, youth councils.

“In fact, our target is the youth, because they are the people who are most concerned with when it comes to break down of law and order.

“During the summit, we intend to give them orientation, create awareness, give them information as regards how stay away from crises,” he said.

Emmanuel said that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr Abiodun Alabi, is expected to deliver a keynote address.

The committee’s chairman added that other security agencies would be invited to the summit.

He added that the youth, trade, transport unions, captains of industries, heads of community, corporate organisations and individuals, market unions, student unions and school proprietors would participate in the summit scheduled for Oct.20, at ASCON Auditorium, Topo, Badagry.(NAN)

