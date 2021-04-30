PCN Seals 536 pharmacies, patent shops in Sokoto 

April 30, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Health, News, Project 0



The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 536 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in 10 local government areas of .

The Registrar of the council, Mr Elijah Muhammad, disclosed this on Friday while briefing newsmen on the outcome of PCN enforcement in the state.

Represented by the Director, Enforcement, Mr Stephen Esumobi, the registrar said that the exercise carried out in Sokoto South, Sokoto , Wamakko, Kware, Binji, Bodinga, Shagari, Yabo, Tambuwal, Kebbe, Tureta and Dange Shuni .

He said the team in the state for one week, adding that 536 premises, comprising 90 pharmacies and 446 patent medicine shops were visited.

Muhammad explained that 37 of the sealed premises were pharmacies while the rest were patent medicine shops.

According to him, the premises were sealed for offences such as poor storage and sanitary conditions, failure to renew their licenses and dispensing  products without the supervision of a pharmacist, amongst others.

He added that two persons were arrested during the enforcement exercise.

Muhammad said that six other pharmacies and medicine shops were issued with compliance directives.

“The aim of the exercise to that all premises where medicines were sold met the  conditions with respect to , storage facilities, environment, documentation and personnel as well as being duly registered.

“We advise the general public to buy their medicines and simple household remedies from licensed pharmacies and patent medicine stores,’’ he counseled.

He said that the had mutual working relationship with the law enforcement agencies and with other regulatory agencies such as NAFDAC and NDLEA. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,