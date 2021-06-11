PCN seals 305 pharmacies, medicine shops in Kebbi – Registrar

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has sealed 305 pharmacies and patent medicine shops in Kebbi for various offence.

The PCN Director, Enforcement, Mr Stephen Esumobi, made this known while briefing newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Friday on behalf of the council’s Registrar, Mr Elijah Mohammed.

Mohammed said that the council sealed 20 pharmacies and 285 patent medicine shops.

He said that the existence of unregistered medicine shops across the country was a major factor militating against rational distribution and use of medicine.

“Also a large number of registered patent medicine shops carry out activities that are beyond their approved scope thereby posing a serious threat to public health.

“These premises have over the years become channels for distribution of medicines whose quality, safety and efficacy are compromised due to poor storage facilities and handling,’’ he said.

According to him, the PCN established Pharmaceutical Inspection Committee (PICs) and patent and proprietary medicine vendor licence across states as part of efforts to achieve its mandate and reverse the ugly situation.

Mohammed said the PCN enforcement team was in the state to ensure that all premises where medicine was sold fulfill conditions as specified by the law.

“At the end of enforcement, 508 premises comprising 42 pharmacies and 466 patent medicine shops were visited.

“A total of 305 premises made up of 20 pharmacies and 285 patent medicine shops were sealed for various offences.

“Some of the offences include operating without registration with PCN, failure to renew premises licence, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary condition.

“In addition, seven pharmacies and patent medicine shops were issued compliance directives,’’ he said.

Mohammed assured that the PCN was doing all within its power to assist owners of premises who were ready to comply with regulations.

He advised members of the public to buy their medicines from licence pharmacies and thanked the security agencies and media for their cooperation with the council in its efforts to ensure sanity in drug distribution. (NAN)