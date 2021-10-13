PCC Seeks EFCC’s Drastic Actions Against Ponzi Scheme Operators

The Public Complaints Commission has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to evolve more drastic strategies in tackling the menace of ponzi scheme operators across the country.

This clarion call was made on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 in Port Harcourt , Rivers State by the Rivers State Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission, Dr. Alphaeus Paul- Worika while paying a Courtesy Visit to the Port Harcourt Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Aliyu Naibi in his office.

According to him, Nigerians are groaning under the yoke of fraudulent practices of ponzi scheme operators and only the EFCC could save the situation for them. “The issue of ponzi scheme is a perennial problem in Nigeria and Rivers State in particular. The EFCC should be more drastic in handling it. We know EFCC has the capacity to do this. You can blame people for getting involved in the scheme but the truth is that many of them are deceived by the operators. EFCC should help those getting involved by cracking down on the operators”, he said.

He commended the EFCC for its increasing success in tackling economic and financial crimes, stressing that his Commission has a “natural relationship” with the EFCC. He sued for stronger synergy between the two agencies and explained that his “Commission is always referring fraud- related cases to the EFCC”.

In his response, Naibi appreciated the Commissioner for his visit and restated the commitment of the EFCC to finding practical solutions to the trouble of ponzi scheme operators. “Ponzi scheme is a very serious issue. I can assure you that the EFCC is working frantically on it. Investigations are ongoing and the Commission is always ahead in its operations”, he said.

