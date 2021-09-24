Pay VAT to FIRS, FG implores Taxpayers

The Federal Government on Thursday, September 23, 2021 asked all taxpayers across the nation to continue with their lawful operations and pay their Value Added Tax (VAT) to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

This was contained in a public notice published in Thursday’s national dailies, which comes amidst confusion generated by the judgement of the Federal High Court sitting in Rivers State in Suit Number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 and subsequent enactment of VAT laws by some States.

In the public notice tilted: “VAT Collection: This is No Time for Litigations”, the Nigerian Government said that Nigeria like other countries is facing economic and revenue challenges and all hands must be on deck to make Nigeria pull through the difficult period. Hence, it is not a time for litigations but to work in consensus.

The public notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and signed by the Minister, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed says the Court of Appeal’s order for parties to maintain status quo ante bellum means that taxpayers should continue to pay their VAT and that FIRS should continue to collect VAT from taxpayers in all states of the federation on behalf of the Federal Government. And this will subsist until the final determination of the case on VAT collection before the Court of Appeal sitted in the FCT.

“The ruling of the Court of Appeal has provided the much needed certainty, clarity and consistency that will enable compliance without disruption to business while final resolution is awaited.”`

The Minister says Government shall continue to provide taxpaying public with updates on the matter, as proceedings unfold at the appellate court.

