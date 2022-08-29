Pay promptly to enhance power supply, AEDC tells consumers in Niger

By Obinna Unaeze

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has called on electricity consumers in Niger to pay their bills promptly.

The company said that prompt payment of bills would stimulate improvement in power supply.

Alhaji Abdullahi Idris, the Supervisor Control Engineer, AEDC, Niger Region, made the call on Monday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.

“We solicit prompt payment of electricity bills from our consumers in return for the recent improved electricity supply.

“This will enable us to be more efficient and effective on service delivery,” he said.

Idris said that there was no going back on the latest improvement of power supply in the state.

“Rather, the company will continue to improve supply to give consumers value for their money.

“We are 24 hours on top of the game, no going back.

“AEDC of today is out to change Niger to industrial and enterprising environment to boost socio-economic activities,” he said.

He appealed for support from the public to enable the company to succeed in its new mandate to continue to improve power supply.

The supervisor appealed to consumers in Bida Local Government Area of the state and its environs to be patient, as the company was working toward improving electricity in the area.

Also, Alhaji Adamu Muhammed, Public Relations Officer, AEDC, Niger Region, urged residents of the state to be vigilant on the company’s installations and materials to avoid vandalism.

“We want the public to report any suspicious movement around their transformer substation to the nearest security agency to help us to serve them better,” he said.

Muhammed advised consumers to report any fault or emergency to the nearest office of the company in their domain for prompt action.

In another development, Mr Shaka Adaba, a resident of Minna, thanked the AEDC for improving electricity supply in the state.

Adaba lauded the AEDC for providing interactive platform between the company and the consumers to interact 24 hours on issues concerning power supply across the state.

Mr Hassan Umar, another resident of Minna, thanked Mr Mahamud Keni, the Regional Manager, AEDC, Niger Region, for the improved electricity supply in the state.

Umar advised electricity consumers in the state to pay their electricity bills promptly to enjoy better services.

The AEDC promised to extend the improved electricity supply to other parts of the state experiencing inadequate power supply.(NAN)

