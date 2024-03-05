Pay our 4 months withheld salaries – NASU urges Tinubu

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU), has called on President Bola Tinubu to direct prompt payment of members’ four months salaries currently being withheld.

Mr Hassan Makolo, its National President, made the call during an emergency meeting of NASU branch chairmen and Inter-University Centres on Monday in Abuja.

Makolo said that the call was imperative to ensure industrial harmony in the sector.

He recalled that Tinubu had given a directive that the withheld salaries of the unions that embarked on strike during the last regime should be paid.

According to him, it is no longer news that members of other unions had been paid the four months withheld salaries.

“We went on strike that was forced on us by the government and we followed all due process.

“We signed an Memorandum of Action (MoA), where it was agreed that no one will be victimised.

“But the non-payment of the four months salaries arrears to us is victimisation.

“I want to use this medium to appeal to the appropriate government agencies that our four months withheld salaries should be paid to allow industrial peace and harmony,” he said.

Makolo, however, urged the branch chairmen and others to stand for what was just and ensure none of their member was shortchanged.

Also, Mr Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU, expressed shock that NASU members were yet to be paid the four months withheld salaries arrears while some other unions had been paid full.

According to Adeyemi, the meeting was convened so that industrial harmony and stability that had been witnessed since the advent of this new government, under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, can be sustained.

“It was shocking that just a few weeks ago, we were informed that the office of the Chief of Staff gave approval to the office of the Accountant-General of the Federation to pay the four months salaries to one of the unions.

“We asked ourselves, was there a contradiction in the pronouncement of government and its functionaries? Is it what is supposed to be?

“Comrades, if there is any union and its members that deserve to be paid first, it should be members of NASU,” he said.

He explained that NASU had an agreement with government that was treated appropriately and with a clause of no victimisation.

“No victimisation means nothing will be denied of our members. The idea of the same government coming to say no work no pay was injustice at the highest order.

“We appreciate the present government for making the pronouncement that this salaries will be paid.

“But we are confused as to why up till this moment NASU members have not been paid their four months withheld salaries.

“This meeting is to call on the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to direct, without any further delay, the payment of our four months withheld outstanding salaries

“We are not unmindful of the problems that this government is confront with, but if these monies are not paid in the next one week or two weeks, we are going to shut down,” he said.(NAN)

By Joan Nwagwu