Paucity of funds delays development of education in Katsina State – Official

By Abbas Bamalli

Katsina State Government says that shortage of funds has contributed a lot to the delay in development of some parts of the education sector since the inception of Gov. Aminu Masari’s administration.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Badamasi Lawal who disclosed this while speaking to newsmen on Monday in his office, said the challenge had affected every sector.

The Commissioner who was responding to newsmen on some dilapidated school structures, added that the government could not do everything at the same time.

According to him, with the shortage of funds, the state government had done a lot in terms of schools partial renovation, full rehabilitation and construction of new ones.

“Despite the shortage of funds this government found itself, almost every other structure was dilapidated when the government came on board in 2015.

“But I am happy to say, look at the enormous development this government brought in education, before you look at the other side where it’s still waiting.

“We know it is waiting, it is not a hidden thing. We can not go round at the same time because of the shortage of funds.

“But I assure you, if you go through our records, you will find this evidence.” The Commissioner said.

He added that, “If you go round to areas where this government did work from 2015 to date, you will witness a number of schools that have been either totally or partially renovated across the state.

“These are some of the developments or key indicators that would show that Katsina State under Gov. Masari, has done very well in its own resources.

“Of course, there are so many areas where you will meet problems. But let me start with the achievements we made so far within this period.

“Let me say infrastructure, when you go across these three senatorial zones in the state, we have constructed seven new schools.

“We have also partially renovated many schools – fully renovated over 57 across the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Look at this, we have 560 secondary schools in the state. So look at it, what comes to Katsina is the only thing we can do.

“We thank God, at the end of the day you can now see the impact of this. We know, even by budgeting, because you cannot spend money by budgeting.

“Whatever we budgeted for, not up to 40 per cent of that money comes to Katsina. Since from the budget you can see the deficit.

Prof. Lawal explained that, whatever the government of Gov. Masari intends to do can only be achieved when there is money.

The commissioner said that supposing the government had enough money, it would have done more.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that during a recent visit to some communities by a team of newsmen, some community leaders expressed concern over the poor condition of schools in their areas. (NAN)

