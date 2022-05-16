Patronise made in Nigeria products to create jobs-NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products in order to grow the economy and create more jobs for the youths.

The Kano State Director of the Agency, Alhaji Haruna Lawal made the call while addressing newsmen during a sensitisation programme on Monday in Kano.

He described the patronage of locally made products in place of their foreign substitutes as a strategic means to encourage local industries and also grow the nation’s economy.

The sensitisation programme with the theme: “change begin with me: patronise made in Nigeria products” was held at the NOA office in Kano.

“If we refuse to patronise our own products, it will crumble the economy, not the country.

“The need to patronise Made-in-Nigeria products and services cannot be over emphasised as it is one major way to economic growth and development.

“The economy of any nation grows rapidly when we patronise and promote our locally made products.

“First by its people, then through export, charity they say begins at home.

“No nation can truly develop when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services and most developed nations of the world are those whose economies are based on production,” he said.

Lawal explained that if made in Nigeria products are given adequate patronage, the economy will improved and more jobs would be created for the youths .

He said that Nigerian producers should take pride in their own product and also encourage Nigerian industries to be competitive by producing high quality goods.

The director said the agency will educate, enlighten and also use motorize method of sensitization by going to market places with our banners to talk to them and also engage the media in order to disseminate information across the state.

Lawal said that the agency will embark on advocacy visit to district heads, village heads, ward heads to let them know the importance of patronising our products and also speak against smuggled foreign goods.(NAN)(

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

