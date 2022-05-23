Patronise made in Nigeria products to create jobs – NOA

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has advised Nigerians to patronise made-in-Nigeria products in order to grow the economy and create more jobs for the youths.

The Director of the Agency in Jigawa State, Malam Shuaibu Karamba, gave the advice during a sensitisation programme on Monday in Dutse.

Karamba described the patronage of locally made products in place of their foreign substitutes as a strategic means to encourage local industries and also grow the nation’s economy.

He explained that the sensitisation programme with the theme: “change begin with me: patronise made-in-Nigeria products” was apt and timely owing to the growing economic misfortune orchestrated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Statistics have indicated that over the years, Nigerians have placed more preference on foreign goods and services over our local products.

“This ugly trend has negatively affected the development of local industries which adversely led to dwindling GDP, high rate of unemployment and devalued Naira among others”, he said.

Karamba, however, said the agency would continue to sensitise Nigerians to patronise and use made-in-Nigeria products for economic development and job creation.

“NOA will also educate Nigerians on the implications of preference for foreign goods on national economy and personal health .

“Also, Nigerians Producers will take pride in their own products, encourage local industries to be competitive by producing high quality goods, as well showcase Nigerian products and services,” the director said.

According to him, the economy of any nation grows rapidly when locally made products are promoted through patronage, first by its people and then through export.

“No nation can truly develop when its economy is at the mercy of foreign products and services.

“The most developed nations of the world are those whose economies are based on production.

“This fact underscores the need for the campaign to patronise made in Nigeria products and services,” Karamba added.

He expressed hope that the exercise would help Nigerians change their attitudes towards local products and services.

The director, therefore, called on religious leaders, civil society activists, social media Influencers and community mobilisers to cascade the message to the grassroot in order to positively influence attitudes towards made- in Nigeria products.

“Unless this is achieved, Nigeria’s economy will continue to suffer numerous setbacks,” the director said. (NAN)

