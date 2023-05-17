Patrol Misconduct: FRSC Corps Marshal kicks against officers’ incivility to motorist

…Orders immediate recall of the patrol team

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Dauda Ali Biu has directed the immediate recall of the patrol team that was captured on camera behaving in a manner, tantamount to incivility against a member of the public within Egbeda Unit Command general operational area.

The provocative act as captured on camera is a complete contravention of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ standard operating procedures for officers on patrol operations.

In that regard, the Corps Marshal has directed the Corps Intelligence Office as well as the Corps Provost Office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation into the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act and make necessary recommendations for swift administrative action.

He stated that FRSC is an ISO certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise standards when it comes to rendering service to the public. As such all necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately.