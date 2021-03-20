Some patients in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State have commended the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) for conducting free medical outreach in the area.

The News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that more than 1,000 patients suffering from various ailments benefited from the two-day free medical exercise organised by the DHQ.

The free medical outreach with the theme: “The Role of Diet in the Management of Hypertension and Diabetes’’, was designed to sensitise communities on nutrition, preventive and curative measures of the diseases.

It was also designed to provide free treatment to various ailments, oral hygiene and eye care services, screening for hypertension and diabetes while deworming tablets and treated nets distributed to about 1,000 children and expectant mothers.

Some of the beneficiaries commended the gesture, saying it had improved their health status.

Malam Sabo Bashir, a patient living with paralysis, lauded the Defence Headquarters for organising the exercise.

Bashir said that he was screened, diagnosed and received free drugs in the exercise.

Kabiru Haruna, another beneficiary of the programme, said he was diabetic with complications, adding that he had been advised on best healthy living practices.

Another beneficiary, Halima Sabiu, said she presented her six-week old baby, with skin infections was given drugs to treat the disease.

Also speaking, Dr Yusuf Sabo, the Chairman, Bichi Local Government Council commended the gesture, describing it as a “welcome development’’.

Sabo said the council had engaged community and religious leaders who mobilised participation in the exercise.

Earlier, Col. Vincent Abu, the Commandant, Armed Forces Specialist Hospital, Kano, said the exercise was aimed at improving the health status of people at the grassroots.

Abu, who represented the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor at the inauguration of the exercise, said the DHQ had deployed medical personnel to facilitate smooth conduct of free medical treatment in the area.

“The Defence Headquarters offers free medical services, medical screening, distribution of drug and 500 treated nets to patients, children and pregnant women in the exercise.

“The services include screening for hypertension, diabetes, oral hygiene and eye care among others.

“Hypertension and diabetes, if not properly managed will lead to serious health problems in the society, hence the intervention to enhance public health,’’ Abu said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

