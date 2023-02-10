Patience, tolerance key to successful marriage – Minister

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Minister of Power, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu, on Friday said that patience and tolerance were key to a successful marriage.

Aliyu made the remark shorty after the wedding fatiha of the son of the late Yobe Governor, Sen. Mamman-Ali, Alhaji Abdallah Mamman-Ali and Aisha Bello, held at Al-Noor Mosque, in Abuja.

The minister, who noted that marriage was a serious business, enjoined the groom to ensure a barrier between his friends and family.

Aliyu said: “This is the beginning. So, it is a bumpy ride at the beginning, so they are now going to start to understand each other.

”No matter the time they spend during courtship, they will never know each other until they come together under one roof. Then the real self will start to come out.

“So, the only thing that can keep them together is patience. He has to be patient with his wife and the wife also has to be patient with her husband.

” I want to advise him to realise that she is his wife no one else. She is not his friend’s wife, therefore, there has to be a barrier between his friends and his family. And family is a serious business.

” We will continue to pray for them. May Allah give them a happy home and a blessed family.”

Also speaking, Sen. Abubakar Kyari, the Deputy National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated that patience and tolerance were the magic wands for a very successful marriage.

He said: “Ours is to pray for them to have a very successful marriage and a very bright future.

”As we all know, there are challenging times ahead and we wish them all the best and they should keep all their problems within themselves.

“Let them sort it out themselves without any third party and they will have a successful marriage just like his father and all of us.”

On his part, the groom, expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for sparing his life to witness his wedding day in good health.

He added: “I am very happy, I am fulfilled and in sha Allah, everything will go smoothly during this wedding ceremony and with my partner as well.

” I don’t think I will have the time to list all the qualities of my wife, but I will say she is a smart woman, she is very caring, she is loving and very appreciative.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe stood in for the groom.

NAN also reports that the union between the couple was solemnised after the payment of N200,000 dowry.

The wedding fatiha was presided over by an Islamic cleric, Sheikh Muhammad Adam.

In attendance were the former Yobe Governor, Sen. Bukar Ibrahim, the Emir of Machina, Dr Bashir Bukar, Group Executive Officer, NNPC Ltd., Malam Mele Kyari and Dr Kabir Kano, Director-General, International Centre for Islamic Culture and Education, among others. (NAN)