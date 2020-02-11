Patience Jonathan visits Aisha Buhari at Presidential Villa

Mrs Patience Jonathan, former First Lady, on Monday visited Mrs Aisha Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Mrs Buhari disclosed this on her verified Instagram page, saying the two discussed their projects.

“Yesterday, I received my predecessor, Her Excellency Dame Patience Jonathan at the State House.

“We discussed my efforts with regards to greater involvement of women in politics & participation of women at lower level of governance.

“We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments,” Mrs Buhari posted.