Pathfinder University confers professorship on Dabin, former Plateau PDP chairman

The Pathfinder University, Jos, an affiliate of American Heritage University of Southern California, has conferred the title of a professor of Political Economy on Dr Haruna Dabin, a one time Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau.

The Founder/Chancellor of the University, Prof. Felix Obajafa,conferred the professorship on Dabin on Saturday in Jos.

Dabin, a member of the National Institute (mni) holds a PhD in Political Economy from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He was conferred with the title after delivering his inaugural lecture titled: “Deconstructing and Interrogating the Mythology of Liberal Scholarship: A Trajectory of my Intellectual Repositioning from Economistism to Political Economy”.

Obajafa, who described Dabin as an intellectual “Collosus”, added that the conferment was based on merit.

“What we are doing here today is based on merit.

“All the necessary academic process has been duly followed,”he said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dabin obtained his first and second degrees from the University of Jos. (NAN)

