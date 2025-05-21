Pate’s Time Magazine honour, affirmation of Tinubu’s health sector reforms – TMSG

By Salif Atojoko

The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) has hailed the listing of Prof. Muhammad Pate, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, among the 100 most influential people in global health.

The group, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Mr Emeka Nwankpa, said the listing was an affirmation of the quality of personnel in charge of Nigeria’s health sector.

The list, according to TIME magazine, is a celebration of trailblazers who are shaping policy, driving innovation and making significant strides in the global health space.

The group said the list, which also had Ladidi Bako-Aiyegbusi, Director of Nutrition at the Federal Ministry of Health, reflected Nigeria’s health sector positively, under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

It stated that “we welcome the listing of Prof. Muhammad Pate among the 100 individuals around the world who have positively impacted global health in the last one year.

“While we acknowledge Pate’s stature in the global community, which led to his appointment as health minister in 2023, we are aware that the influential magazine alluded to his activities in office.”

The group said it was not a surprise that the minister described the honour as a reflection of Nigeria’s ongoing health reform efforts under the National Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII) of the Tinubu administration.

The TSG added that “for the avoidance of doubt, NHSRII is a comprehensive initiative backed by an Executive Order by President Tinubu that is aimed at transforming Nigeria’s health sector.

“The initiative, which is operational right now, is also targeted at strengthening the health system, improving access to healthcare services and enhancing the capacity of health workers.

“We are elated by the testimony from the influential magazine that Pate has succeeded in upgrading more than 900 primary healthcare centres this past year, which served 12 million people.”

It said the government had also introduced free emergency Caesarean Section (CS) for poor and vulnerable women in the country.

“In addition to these, is the introduction of critical policies such as the Health Workforce Migration Policy to address the problem of brain drain in the sector by improving working conditions and incentivising skilled professionals to stay back in the country.

“In the long run, the reforms would lead to significant improvements in health outcomes, such as reduced maternal and under-five mortality.

“Indeed, we have no doubt that by the completion of the first full term of the Tinubu administration, there would be a turnaround of the health sector.”

The group, therefore, urged the health minister not to relent in his efforts to revamp the sector. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)