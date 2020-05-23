Pasuma, Owen Gee back Sanwo-Olu’s Maskup Lagos, share free face masks

Share the news













Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s Maskup Lagos initiative received a major boost as two top celebrities, Wasiu Alabi, the Fuji super star popularly known as Pasuma and Owen Osemwengie, a famous comedian better known as Owen Gee, have thrown their weights behind the Maskup Lagos project.

The Lagos State Government launched the Mask up Lagos project to sensitize Lagosians on the importance of face mask usage amidst the coronavirus challenge and as part of efforts to curb the community transmission of coronavirus in the state.

In the same vein, the governor also announced production of free face masks for citizens who can’t afford to get one for themselves. These face masks will be distributed across the state.

Sanwo-Olu , therefore, placed the distribution of the free face marks in the Lagos State Office of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investment, headed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on SDGs, Mrs. Solape Hammond, for effective coordination.

“In an effort to ensure everyone is protected from the Corona virus, Lagos Government, through the Office of the Sustainable Development Goals and Investment, will be distributing free face masks in different Local Governments across the state,” a statement from the SDGs office read.

Speaking on the MaskUp Lagos Campaign, Wasiu Alabi (Pasuma) said he endorsed the initiative because of the need for everyone to support all the efforts by the state and Federal Government to combat the Coronavirus pandemic.

“This virus has disrupted our lives and we need to join hands to stop the spread. We have been told that one of the best ways to stop the spread is to use face mask. We want to go back to work because we can not continue to stay at home. If we must go back to our daily activities we must also ensure we don’t spread the virus by maintaining all the rules like social distancing, washing of our hands and the use of face mask,” the Fuji star said.

In his own remark during the street distribution of the face masks to residents, the Comedian Owen Gee noted that the lockdown has mostly affected players in the tourism and entertainment industry because of the ban against large gatherings.

“It is in our interest to cooperate with government so we can defeat this pandemic as quick as possible. As government prepares to open up the economy, we must step up the campaign on the use of face mask by all.”

A representative of the SDGs office, Mr. Lekan Fatodu, who was present with the celebrities during the distribution of the free masks stated that the support from the two famous personalities is essential at a time when some people are still going about with little or no care for the global public health crisis.

He added that the action is geared towards improving public understanding of the danger of the pandemic and also encouraging citizens to comply with the safety measures given by the Lagos State Government against the Corona Virus.

So far, the free face masks have been distributed in some local communities including Ikeja, Ikorodu, Isolo, Ajeromi, Abule Egba, Mushin etc and the Lagos State Government is making efforts to cover other areas of the state in the coming days.

