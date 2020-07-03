Pastoralists urge govt to prosecute perpetrators of Zangon Kataf killings

Share the news













The Kaduna State Chapter of the Coalition of Fulani Pastoralists Organisations, has called on government and security agencies to further investigate, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of violence in parts of Zangon Kataf and Kauru LGAs in the state.

The Secretary of the group, Nuhu Ibrahim made the appeal while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna.

According to him, 99 members of the coalition were killed in the attacks while 139 others had disappeared.

He said that apart from the looting and burning of houses, 429 livestock were also killed and some 4009 livestock still missing.

Ibrahim said the figures were based on investigations carried out by the coalition as at June 17, 2020.

He added that the attacks occurred in 11 villages of Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf and two villages in Tsam Chiefdom of Kauru LGA.

He urged security agencies to also provide to the public, assessments and records available to them on the losses during the crisis.

“Surviving victims are living in a very precarious situation having lost food, clothing and other domestic valuables.

“We have documented the total of 3,099 internally displaced persons including aged, women and children across the area.

“We demand that full compensation be paid to the victims for lives, material damage and infringement of rights by those institutions and organs of government that ought to protect them,” he said.

Ibrahim also said that all surviving victims be properly resettled and their houses rebuilt.

While urging the government and security agencies to disregard any blackmail, he stressed that efforts should be made to restore peace and stability in the affected areas

The secretary further appealed to individuals and organisations to come to the aid of the victims of the unprovoked violence.

Ibrahim urged all peace loving communities in Southern Kaduna to foster stronger collaboration to defeat the agents of distabilisation in the area. (NAN)

