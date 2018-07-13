The Presidency has dismissed media reports that Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, met together with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, on Friday.

Mr Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in a statement in Abuja, said the stories on the visits by the Minister and Pastor Bakare were far from the truth.

The Presidential aide stated Adeosun was at the presidential villa in connection with the Annual General Meeting and 25th Anniversary Celebration of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) holding on Saturday in Abuja, which would be graced by President Buhari.

He said the minister ran into Pastor Bakare, who was on a scheduled visit to see the President, and they exchanged pleasantries.

”Stories with insinuations are making the rounds that Pastor Tunde Bakare of Latter Rain Assembly and Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, met together with President Muhammadu Buhari at State House, Abuja, Friday. Far from the truth.

”The Minister was at the Presidential Villa in connection with the Annual General Meeting and 25th Anniversary Celebration of African Export-Import Bank (AFREXIMBANK) holding Saturday in Abuja, which would be graced by President Buhari.

”She ran into Pastor Bakare, who was on a scheduled visit to see the President, and they exchanged pleasantries. The cleric particularly thanked the Minister for finding time to attend his mother’s funeral, which took place in Abeokuta, Ogun State, penultimate weekend.

“Mrs Adeosun had seen President Buhari not fewer than three times earlier in the week, and did not need to meet with him again on Friday.’’

According to Adesina, the statement is to put events in proper perspective, and dispel all conjectures and fictive reporting.(NAN)