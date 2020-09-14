Pastor arraign over alleged defilement

A 38-year-old pastor, Mr Idowu Samson, was on Monday arraigned before an Iseyin Chief Magistrate’s Court for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl (name withheld).

The Prosecutor, Insp. Shaib Shedrack, told the court that the defendant, who operates a church in the Iseyin metropolis, committed the crime on Aug. 19.

“He inserted his finger into the private part of the victim with the claims that he wanted to cast out demons in her.

“He defiled and had carnal knowledge of the young girl before people could notice or get to the church.

“He lied to the parents of the young girl that he would help in washing her off devil and demons and asked them to go home before he committed the offence,’’ Shedrack told the court.