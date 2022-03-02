Pastor Adeboye, blessing to Lagos State – Sanwo-Olu

By Florence Onuegbu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, is a blessing to the state.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Gboyega Akosile, on Wednesday in Lagos, as he congratulated Adeboye on the occasion of his 80 years birthday.

He described the renowned cleric and global preacher as an epitome of honesty, dedication and service, whose unblemished records of work in God’s kingdom over the decades had made him a role model.

“Sir, you have been a blessing, not just to the Redeemed Christian Church of God but also to us in Lagos State.

“Your unceasing prayers for us and wise counsel over the years have contributed in no small measure to the phenomenal progress our state has continued to witness. We will forever be grateful,” he said.

The governor said that the general overseer, through diligence and utmost obedience to the Lord, had built one of the largest spiritual institutions anywhere in the world and raised millions of committed followers of Jesus Christ.

He said: “Daddy GO, as Adeboye is popularly called, is one of the respected global evangelists who has contributed immensely to the propagation of the gospel at national and international levels, without any blemish or scandal.

“Because of your work, and of the name and legacy of the RCCG, the gospel has touched the very ends of the earth, in line with the Great Commission.

”In addition, your devoted service in God’s vineyard has helped put Nigeria in the global spotlight as a land of spiritual exploits and greatness.

“Yet, amidst all these wonderful accomplishments, you have remained as simple and humble as ever, never seeking the limelight or personal glory’’.

Sanwo-Olu further said that as the clergyman celebrated his 80th birthday, Lagos state pray that the Almighty God would grant him more grace and strength to continue to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ, Minister to the poor and the broken as well as proclaim liberty to the captives.

”I pray that the Almighty God will continue to crown you with good health, to enable you render more service to His kingdom and you will continue to enjoy His manifold blessings and everlasting goodness. Happy Birthday, Sir,” he said.

The governor also congratulated Pastor Foluke Adeboye for being a devoted partner to the general overseer.

`’Let me also specially congratulate our mummy, your adorable wife and devoted partner, Pastor (Mrs) Foluke Adeboye, and thank her for the great support and love she has continued to give to you.

”I pray that God will continue to keep her strong and vibrant on this lifelong journey of jointly manifesting the fullness of His power and anointing,” he said. (NAN)

