Past, present WAEC personnel shower Areghan encomiums

By Chinyere Nwachukwu

Past and present staff members of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) have poured encomiums on its immediate past Head of National Office (HNO) Mr Patrick Areghan, for his achievements in office.

The Council had, on Saturday, hosted friends, family members and stakeholders to a retirement/thanksgiving reception in honour of Areghan, who bowed out of office on Oct. 1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former WAEC boss assumed office as head of council in Nigeria on March 6, 2020.

A one time Registrar of the council, Dr Iyi Uwadiae, described Areghan as an achiever, who successfully navigated a tough terrain to keep WAEC as a foremost examination body in Africa and the world at large.

“Patrick, today, we celebrate you because you came, you saw and you conquered. As you join the enviable club of senior citizens and WAEC retirees, I wish you glorious days ahead in good health,” the former registrar stated.

On his part, Mr Charles Eguridu, a one-time HNO, said Areghan had registered an exceptional uniqueness in innovation and managerial skills.

According to him, Areghan’s era as HNO witnessed innovations at the establishment and in equipping WAEC-owned digital printing press and the introduction of the WAEC digital certificate.

Eguridu also listed the introduction of WAEC ChatBot, launching of the WAEC Edusat, as well as the introduction of the WAEC staff bus as part of achievements during his era,

“It may also please us to know that Areghan is the immediate past and longest serving President of the Association for Educational Assessment in Africa (AEAA).

“He is a savvy, indefatigable and a gracious gentleman of quiet and humble disposition, who ran a management with a human face,” he said.

Mrs Frances Iweha-Onukwu, Senior Deputy Registrar, Test Development, described Areghan as highly resourceful, enormously valuable and excellence-driven.

According to her, it is not surprising that he rose to become the head of the organisation.

“The opportunity working closely with you gave me the privilege of understanding you better. You were passionate about anything that concerned the council.

“You were courageous, bold and fearless. A strategist and high achiever. You were selfless, kind, generous and above all considerate.

“Your relationship with your management team was indeed, that of first among equals, as you led with dignity and honour.

“Today, I can boldly affirm that Areghan is worth his weight in gold,” she said,

Mr Magnus Omoregie, a retired Director, Information And Communication Technology Service Division (ICTD), WAEC, described Areghan as an astute public service administrator with an uncommon simplicity.

“My first impression of Mr. Patrick Ehidamen Areghan was that he was a weakling, who couldn’t achieve much, but was privileged to have been exalted to a high office in the services of WAEC.

“I was soon proven wrong by his numerous accomplishments and by the effortless manner with which he achieved his mission goals.

“He is such an outstanding team player who always got consummated by the overall mission goals, exhibiting excellent soft skills that usually endeared his team mates to him, whether juniors or seniors.

“His human and family relations capabilities are impeccable. Little wonder that even the moment when you would have thought that his subordinates obeyed and followed because of the need to be sychophantic to render eye service to those in higher position of authority, he still enjoyed the favour and loyalty of his subordinates.

“This characteristic of his, was observed to have been quite different from those of many Nigerian leaders or public service administrators, who literarily almost got swept out of office the moment their tenure of office came to an end.

“Patrick is a jolly good fellow, who regardless of the occasion of worship, service or social gatherings, dances so excellently that you would almost miss him for a youth of the millennium generation,” he said.

Omoregie added that Areghan had also become symbolic as a strategic change manager, having successfully piloted WAEC in the country, through one of its most turbulence periods of existence.

“He successfully waged through the COVID-19 era and prolonged period of economic downturn.

“Rather than having the organisation go down, his tenure in office witnessed remarkable technological innovations and advancement that put WAEC on the course of becoming a near 100 per cent technologically compliant public service organisation,” he stated. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

