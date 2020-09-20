Passing of Emir of Zazzau, end of an era, says Tinubu

Share the news













Sen. Bola Tinubu, All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, has commiserated with the family of late Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, describing the death as the end of an era in Zazzau Emirate and the North.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, made this known in his condolence message in Lagos on Sunday.

He described the late Emir as a detribalised Nigerian who was committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Emir died on Sunday at 84 years at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The deceased ascended the throne on February 8, 1975, and ruled for 45 years.

He was the Chairman of Zazzau Emirate Council and Kaduna Emirate Council.

Tinubu said the Emir would be deeply missed by those who knew or encountered him.

The former governor of Lagos expressed sadness over the death, adding that he had lost a friend and a father.

“As the longest reigning traditional monarch in the emirate and perhaps the North, Alhaji Idris ruled with dedication and distinction.

“He was extremely humble, unassuming, and a friend of all.

“A detribalised Nigerian, he was committed to Nigeria’s unity and progress.

“He was close to many Northern leaders as he was close to Southern leaders.

“I have lost a friend and a father. He would be deeply missed by all those who came in contact with him,” he said.

The APC leader extended his condolences to the Zazzau Emirate, Kaduna Emirate Council, the government and people of Kaduna State.

He prayed Almighty Allah to reward the late Emir of all his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljanna Firdaus.

