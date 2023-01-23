Passengers stranded at MMIA as NAHCO commences warning strike

By Oladele Eniola

Staff of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCO) on Monday commenced a warning strike over failure of the management to attend to their condition of service.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in view of this, flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport were grounded.

NAHCO staff are saddled with the responsibility of handling check in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines.

The Monday’s strike however, left several passengers stranded at the airport as they were not attended to.

NAN correspondent who monitored the airport, learnt that Qatar Airways which was airborne, returned to Doha due to the ongoing strike of the officials of NAHCO.

Some passengers, who spoke with NAN, lamented the situation noting that the passengers were at the receiving end of the ”crossfire”.

Mr Benedict Udom, who was in the airport with his family, expressed his frustration and anger at the situation.

“Everytime there is an issue with an agency in the airport, they always embark on strike and at the end of everything, it is the passengers who have no idea of what is going on, who suffers.

“When are all these going to end for Christ sake, every time, it is one issue or another, what is my business with their issues, it is so annoying,” he said.

Another passenger, Mr Toyin Saka voiced his frustration at the trend of agencies embarking on strike due to internal dispute.

“For God’s sake, what is my business with their internal dispute, that is between them and the management, why do I have to suffer for another man’s sin.

“I’m definitely not going to embark on that trip today and I still can’t comprehend why people use strike as the only option to express their grievances. We need to do better as a country”, he said.

NAN learnt that the striking workers were backed by their unions which included the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE). (NAN)