Passengers influx: Warri-Itakpe route to have more coaches – NRC official

Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) says plans are underway to manage heavy influx and reduce number passengers that stand on board trains along Warri Itakpe  route.


The Coordinator,  Warri Itakpe Train Service, Abdulganiyu Sanni, said in an interview with News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that NRC would soon commence e-ticketing along the axis.


The coordinator said this following series of  passengers complaints along the Warri-Itakpe rail route.


”I  am in Agbor right now, however, it is to have a passengers on train because the sales ticket is manual.


”This will be curtailed with the introduction e-ticketing which will come up soon.


”The Head office has advertised for this and bids were submitted. The selection and award for the is likely to be done this year.


”We are also making efforts to strengthen the train with additional two coaches 88 passengers per coach. This is expected to reduce the number passengers without seats,” Sanni added.


According to the coordinator,  the coaches are already stationed in Agbor and will be added by first week December after Mechanical check and satisfaction.


NAN reports that in spite the complaints by passengers, there is  a video clip circulating in the media where passengers along the route were seen jamparked and in a train heading to Kogi.


A passenger who on board the train,  Gloria Ali, expressed displeasure that passengers paid same fair to be transported to a location only for few to be sitted while a majority were standing.


”The train full,  some passengers were even at the door and you can imagine that everyone paid the same fair.


”This is heart breaking. And I’m sure some passengers using this medium for the first time today will have a horrible experience the ride.


” I pray the appropriate quarters will do something as soon as about this situation, as it calls for serious concern” she said. (NAN)

