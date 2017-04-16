Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has commended the Sokoto State House of Assembly for passing the Right to Education law which seeks to provide free and compulsory basic education to all children in the state.

In a statement issued Sunday in Sokoto by his spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, the Governor said the lawmakers deserve special praise considering the diligent manner they committed themselves to the passage of the important legislation.

“This is a key intervention in our effort to expand access to education in our dear state. The decision to pass this law has given us the necessary legal framework to push forward our policy of the state of emergency we declared in the sector over a year ago.

“We commend especially members of the Assembly’s committee on education who showed enough zeal and determination to convince their colleagues to pass the bill at a record time.

“As the first state in Nigeria to make education justiciable right, we hope to implement the provisions of the law to the latter. For us, the work on realising our objectives for the education sector has only just begun. We seek the support and cooperation of members of the public and all stakeholders, local and international, to enable us provide quality and accessible education to our children,” the statement quoted the Governor as saying.

He said the working relationship existing between the three arms of government in the state is worthy of emulation from all and sundry, adding that the same zeal would be extended to ensure smooth passage of other executive bills currently before the lawmakers.

It would be recalled that the Assembly last Wednesday passed the bill which compels governments and parents to ensure all children between the ages of six and 18 are educated on public expense.

It also prescribes punishment for parents and guardians who refused to let their children attend school.

Another major feature of the bill is the institutionalization of the School-Based Management Committee (SBMC), which ensures public schools are properly supervised by parents and members of the public.

The Governor is expected to assent to the bill in the coming days.