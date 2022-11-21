PASAN vows to tackle insecurity as political thugs infiltrate NASS

….To enforce dressing code

By Haruna Salami

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly branch has vowed to ensure security in and around the National Assembly is secured for lawmakers and other staff working in the complex.

This was coming against the backdrop that there has been influx of political thugs who come in to the complex during budget defense and other sessions to harass senators, reps members making demands and holding some to ransom.

Speaking on the newly identified threat to security in the complex PASAN chairman, Sunday Sabiyi vowed to take up the issue with the management.

He gave the indication on Monday while addressing newsmen on the activities lined up for the PASAN Week that is scheduled for 27 November 27 to December 3, 2022.

According to him, security is everybody’s business. “It has happened to us sometime, we were coming into the NASS complex when some thugs blocked us; before we could apprehend them, they ran away. We are going to take it up with management

“We have so many plans to make the National Assembly secure and we believe the new CNA will agree with us to tackle insecurity to follow the process to see that the environment is secured.

“We are also going to enforce the code of dressing in this place. Not only the security, because sometimes you see some women dressed almost half naked”.

He confirmed that so many unauthorized persons come into the National Assembly, including security operatives who are sometimes armed.

“They are not supposed to come into NASS with their guns, but we find out that some are doing so, why?

He used the opportunity to formally congratulate the newly appointed Clerk to the National Assembly Mr. Ssni Magaji Tanbuwa and other new management staff.

The PASAN Chairman said in view of the near management crisis that witnessed the emergence of the new clerk, PASAN urged the leadership of the National Assembly Service Commission to always be steadfast and give necessary directive that would enhance harmonious working relationship in the National Assembly.

“What is going on in the National Assembly is a management issue and not political. We as staff, we don’t want chaos or trouble. All we want is harmonious working relationship.

“Everybody knows that there are procedures and service conditions that must be followed at every point in time. It is only in a harmonious works place that staff can be taken care of”.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

