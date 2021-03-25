A public affairs analyst, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, says sates’ legislature must control their finances to assert their democratic rights as elected representatives of the people.

Pearse, a lecturer at the University of Lagos, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, on May 22, 2020, signed an executive order granting financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary in the 36 states of the country

Pearse said: “By controlling the finances of the assembly, governors are able to manipulate their activities.

“Nigerian governors wield too much power, turning many of them into demagogues. If the National Assembly can have financial autonomy, so should their counterparts at the state level’’.

He commended the ongoing nationwide strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN).

Pearse called on the Federal Government to ensure full autonomy for the legislature and judiciary in the states.

“The Federal Government must enforce the constitutional provision which empowers the Accountant-General of the Federation to make direct payments to states’ legislature and judiciary.

“This must be done in situation where the Financial Autonomy Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 is not adhered to.’’

NAN reports that PASAN, on Tuesday shut down activities at the 36 state houses of assembly over non-implementation of financial autonomy at the state legislature. (NAN)

