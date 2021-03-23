PASAN shuts down Bauchi Assembly, joins nationwide strike –Chairman

The Parliamentary Staff of Nigeria (PASAN), Bauchi state chapter, has shut down the state House Assembly and joined the nationwide  indefinite strike by the .

The News of Nigeria NAN that the had directed its members nationwide to shut down the and all the 36 State Houses of Assembly indefinitely, from midnight   Monday.

Mr Ishaku Gital, Chairman of the  Bauchi State PASAN, stated this at a news conference, , in Bauchi.

He said the chapter had joined the action following directives by the national president of the , explaining that the strike became necessary following the inability of the Government to implement the Financial Autonomy Act of 2018 and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

“The has exhausted all attempts aimed at asking for the implementation of the Financial Autonomy Act by the government, after 21 days, 14 days and 7 days ultimatum. 

“At this juncture, the has no other option than to direct  members to embark indefinite strike.

“Our members have run out of patience and have resolved to forthwith put an to delays to the implementation of the Financial Autonomy Act,” he said.

He added that the strike commenced , March  23.

According to him, there will be no going back  until the full implementation of the law as provided for in section 121 (3) of the 1999 constitution of the Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Presidential Order 10, 2020.

“It  has been directed that no chapter leadership should engage in any , as all must be done centrally,” he stated.

Gital reiterated that the state assembly would remain closed until a counter directive from the national was issued. (NAN)

