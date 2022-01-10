PASAN pickets NASS over MoU

By Haruna Salami

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Monday embarked on picketing at the National Assembly following breach of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered with National Assembly management on the 13″ of April, 2021 on the full implementation of the new National Minimum Wage Act 2019 and the Revised Conditions of Service.

Armed with the resolutions of the Joint Congress of PASAN (NASS and NASC) chapters held in January 6, 2022, signed by Comrade Sunday Sabiyi, Chairman NASS and Comrade .A. Liman, Vice Chairman NASC, the workers accused the management of the following breaches of the MOU:

1. Breach of MOU by the decision of Management not to honour it as at 31% December 2021, being the end of Fourth Quarter 2021;

2. That in contravention of the new National Minimum Wage Act, 2019, Management violated the said Act by shortchanging staff by 8 months;

3. Non-payment of Rent Subsidy;

4. Non-payment of 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR Allowance including correction of miscalculated payments of the allowance;

5. Non-payment of 6 months arrears of Hazard Allowance for National Assembly Staff;

6. Whereas, Management had earlier identified the Supplementary Budget 2021 as one amongst various sources of funding the MOU, Congress Is amazed that suddenly, the Supplementary Budget and Virement of the 2021 fiscal appropriations have become the source of funding items not captured in the MOU, including End of Year Bonus and Promotion Arrears.

Attached herewith are copies of the MOU and supporting documents.

RESOLUTIONS

In view of the contraventions above, the NASC/NASS Joint Emergency Congress resolves as follows:

That Management should pay with immediate effect –

a) 8 months outstanding balance of Minimum Wage;

b) Year 2021 Rent Subsidy;

¢) 15 months arrears of CONPECULIAR Allowance;

d) 6 months arrears of Hazard Allowance to National Assembly Staff.

2. In addition to the MOU, Congress also demands implementation of 50% balance of CONLESS, immediate release of year 2022 training template for staff, evidence of provision of gratuity for retiring staff.

In view of Resolutions (1) and (2), Congress resolves to embark on industrial action, commencing with mass picketing from Monday 10″ January 2022 in protest of the breach of the MOU.

The letter conveying the resolutions was addressed to the Clerk to the National Assembly, CAN, Amos Ojo Olatunde on January 6, 2022 and copied to Senate President, Speaker, House of Representatives, Executive Chairman NASC, National President, PASAN, DSS, National Assembly DPO and National Assembly Head of Sergeant-At-Arms.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a member of PASAN said National Assembly management failed to pay the workers within the fourth quarter of last year until January this year, adding that the payment was “half hazard” and met only two out the numerous demands captured in the MOU.

“They implemented minimum wage for 16 out of 24 months and promotion arears which was not part of the MOU”, he said.

Meanwhile, the CNA and PASAN officials were said to be in a crucial meeting to look for a way out the crisis since legislators are scheduled to return from their Christmas recess on January 18, 2022 National Assembly

