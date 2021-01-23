Party chieftain urges political leaders to shun corruption, imbibe integrity

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Mr Moshood Salvador, on Saturday charged political leaders to shun corruption and imbibe integrity.

Salvador gave the charge in Abeokuta at a public lecture, organised by the Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Chapter.

The programme was with the theme: “2023: Whither Nigeria?”.

He said there was the need for corruption to be eradicated in the country, appealing to President Muhammadu Buhari to do more in the fight against corruption in every sector of the economy.

Salvador noted that the Judiciary, touted as the last hope of the common man, was also not exempted from the wind of corruption, saying that Judiciary is making their system too costly for the common man.

“It is almost impossible for a rich man to go to jail no matter the crime committed, the poor and the young ones are languishing in jail due to their inability to pay bail bond.

Salvador, who was the guest speaker, noted that President Buhari was determined to fight corruption, but could not do it alone.

He said the president needed people with his kind of determination to succeed in such a fight.

He added that issues of corruption needed to be taking with every seriousness, saying that the National Assembly also has a role to play.

He, however, called on the lawmakers to create laws and probably capital punishment for corruption, adding that there should be no bail for any corruption charges.

On his part, Ambassador Ibrahim Kazaure warned that Nigeria may not reach the promised land in the face of discrimination and tribalism.

Kazaure also preached unity and tolerance in order to tackle insecurity challenges confronting the nation. (NAN)