Party chieftain explains necessity for emergency rule in Rivers

Mr Tony Okocha, Chairman Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), says the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu saved the state from situations of anarchy.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Tony Okocha, Chairman Rivers All Progressives Congress (APC), says the declaration of emergency rule in Rivers by President Bola Tinubu saved the state from situations of anarchy.

Okocha said that the situation in Rivers was moving towards a state of lawlessness with non-state actors brandishing sophisticated weapons before the declaration.

While speaking on Thursday in Abuja, he said FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, contrary to speculations, was also involved in brokering peace in the state.

He said that the President had made efforts to resolve the political crisis before the declaration of the emergency, but to no avail.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu had declared a six months state of emergency on Rivers, citing political instability and troubling security reports.

Tinubu said that security reports revealed pipeline vandalism by militants, with no intervention from the state government.

The President subsequently appointed retired Vice-Adm. Ibok-Ete Ibas as Sole Administrator to oversee Rivers’ affairs during the emergency.

Okocha, citing the supreme court judgment ahead of the declaration, said that Rivers as the court ruled, had no government prior to it.

“The governor jettisoned 27 lawmakers and was dealing with only three lawmakers and withheld the finances of the State Assembly which was abnormal.

“Pulling down the State Assembly under the guise of renovating it following structural defect without a prior notice was an afront on democracy.

“Before the declaration of the emergency, Rivers was heading towards anarchy as non-state actors were seen brandishing sophisticated weapons,” Okocha said.

He said that it was a good thing that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) had gone to the supreme Court to challenge the declaration, adding that it would enrich the country’ jurisprudence.

The Rivers APC chairman said that the emergency declared on the state was a necessary evil to restore normalcy to it.

“Security intelligence has been beefed up in Rivers since the state of emergency was declared in the state.

“With the emergency declared, people like us who are in the opposition in the state could now move around,” Okocha said.(NAN)