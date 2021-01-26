Parts of Abuja to experience power interruption, says AEDC

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company has said that its customers in Utako, Wuye, Human Rights Radio, Suncity estate, Galadimawa, Kabusa Garden, Idu Industrial, Idu Railway Station, Open University, CITEC Mbora estate, Durumi, Games Village, Lugbe Across, Pyakassa, Chika, Kunchinhoro, Brains & Hammer and evirons will experience interruption of electricity supply to their homes, offices and other areas of activities will between today Jan. 26th and Jan. 28th, 2021 experience power interruption.

Bode Fadipe, General Manager, Corporate Communications, AEDC disclosed this in a statement Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, the essence of this interruption is to enable the maintenance crew of the TCN re-string the vandalised portion of the 132kV line transporting energy from Gwagwalada transmission station to Apo/Kukwaba Transmission Stations.

In order to cushion the effect of the 3days interruption, the statement said, AEDC has worked out modalities yo back feed some of the affected areas, where possible. This will, however, engender a load shedding regime since existing nearby feeders will be saddled with more loads that they hitherto were not carrying.

While appealing for the understanding of the affected customers, AEDC said the replacement and restoration of the Gwagwalada – Kukwaba 132kV line by the TCN will give it the opportunity to optimise the use of the line for the benefit of its customers.

It could be recalled that the TCN Gwagwalada/Kukwaba 132kV line has suffered several attacks in the hands of vandals in recent times thus making it difficult for customers and service providers to put the line to beneficial use.