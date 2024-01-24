…..Parties woo 3,179 voters as INEC holds rerun elections into 2 Nasarawa legislative seats

A total of 3,179 potential voters have Permanent Voter Cards to vote at the Feb. 3 re-run elections for Keana and Doma South constituency seats in Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

The re-run would hold in five polling units in Agaza Ward in Keana Local Government Area, while one would hold in Rukubi Ward in Doma South Local Government Area.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja ordered rerun elections in Keana and Doma South constituencies of the state in November 2023.

Mr Shehu El-Wahab, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner in Nasarawa State told newsmen on Wednesday in Lafia that all political parties that participated in the main election would be on the ballot for the rerun.

He said INEC was fully prepared for the polls as non- sensitive materials had been deployed in the affected areas.

He added that the commission had taken delivery of sensitive materials including ballot papers and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines, already configured for the various polling units.

He said also that INEC had been meeting with stakeholders, including security agencies to fine-tune preparations for the election.

“The Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security in the state will be meeting on Jan. 30 to discuss security and logistics arrangements for a hitch-free conduct of the rerun election.

“INEC is committed to deliver credible election that will meet the yearnings of the people of the state.

“We solicit the cooperation of all critical stakeholders to nurture and consolidate democracy in the state and in the country,’’ he said.

The rerun elections in the two local government areas would determine the strength of each party in the state’s House of Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) currently have nine seats each in the House.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have two members each. (NAN)

…..Parties woo 3,179 voters as INEC holds rerun elections into 2 Nasarawa legislative seats

By Sunday John

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

