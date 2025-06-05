Participants at FUTA Colloquium canvass production of employable graduates

Higher education institutions in the country have been tasked to prioritise production of employable and entrepreneurial-minded graduates capable of driving economic transformation and solving national and global problems. The advice was given at the maiden edition of Colloquium of Tertiary Institutions in Ondo State hosted by the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA on Tuesday, 3rd June, 2025 with the theme: Fostering Collaborations and Innovations among Tertiary Institutions for Sustainable Development.

Delivering the first key note address with the topic: Innovative Research for Sustainable Development Through Partnership and Collaboration: a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Olufemi Bamiro said “In the 21st century, knowledge-based economies will create the wealth, prosperity and well-being of nations. Research and tertiary education systems are primary drivers of these, playing three key roles. They produce cutting edge knowledge; they transfer, exchange and apply that to drive innovation; and they educate and skill knowledge workers.” Bamiro , a professor of mechanical engineering , said for the three roles and to build knowledge and innovation in a globalized world, institutions of higher learning and those who lead them must themselves be globally connected. He said . “Cutting edge research requires world-class research partners from across the globe; major innovation requires not only researchers but also businesses and investors to collaborate across national boundaries; knowledge workers need to develop international competencies and skills to be effective in addressing the developmental challenges of Ondo state.” He said these will be enhanced through institutional collaborations within and outside the academia.

Bamiro stated that tertiary institutions should play the three key roles of knowledge production through research, knowledge dissemination or teaching towards skills development, and knowledge transfer in form of research-driven innovation – products and processes – entering the socio-economic space. According to him, “It is pertinent to note that these roles are squarely within the long-established functions of a university – teaching, research and community service. So, what we are witnessing is the dynamics of these basic functions over time as universities seek local and global relevance”.

In another keynote address, Mr. Muyiwa Akinyemi, Group Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa said Nigeria’s education system should halt the production of graduates for yesterday’s economy, while the world races toward tomorrow. He said The World Economic Forum warns that 85 million jobs may be displaced by automation largely by A.I and there is the need to retune curricular to the emerging trend. He lamented the growing number of unemployed graduates at all levels saying that, “In Ondo State, like make others across Nigeria, has youth unemployment currently that exceeds the national average at 23.1% (NBS 2023). This is not just an educational crisis – it’s an existential threat to our economic development especially in our Sunshine State”. He therefore advised that emphasis should be placed on production of graduates who are ready for the job market and are also entrepreneurial minded and well positioned to face and adapt to the vagaries of a fast-changing world.

Speaking on the topic: “Producing Employable and Entrepreneurial Savvy 21st Century Graduates: A Blueprint for Ondo State’s Economic Transformation: Akinyemi, represented by Mr. Temitope Ayoko recommended that “Curriculum across Nigerian tertiary institutions must evolve from theoretical rigidity to experiential flexibility. This includes embedding work-integrated learning, capstone projects, and industry problem-solving into course structures (World Bank, 2023).” He also said Entrepreneurship should not be treated as an elective or side programme. Said he, “It must become a mainstream program in our schools with real-world incubation labs, seed-funding access, and industry mentorships. Also, Institutions must urgently integrate digital fluency, data analytics, design thinking, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and green skills into their core competencies across the State. Additionally, multi-stakeholder partnerships must drive curriculum relevance and funding support. A robust “town-and-gown” framework will ensure that academic innovation addresses local and global development needs (UNESCO, 2022)”.

In his remarks the Governor, of Ondo State Ondo State, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, represented by the administrative secretary, Ondo State Ministry of Education Science and Technology, Mr Ige Akintunde commended the tertiary institutions in the state for their unwavering commitment to teaching, learning, research and contributions to education of the youth. He said “I commend the numerous private universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and vocational institutions across the state. I urge that this colloquium not end as a ceremonial event, but lead to the formation of a working group or a shared blueprint for tertiary education reform in Ondo State-comprising actionable recommendations, realistic timelines and collaborative pathways for implementation”.

Welcoming participants, the Vice Chancellor, Federal University of Technology Akure, Professor Adenike Oladiji who birthed the idea of the colloquium, said its main goal was to create a forum where drivers of the system can collaborate and ensure that the institutions of higher learning contribute more meaningfully to society. She said changes in human society have been made possible through human endeavours to harness nature through exploration, knowledge and research. According to Professor Oladiji, “Universities and other tertiary institutions have profound impacts on leading economies worldwide. They operate through the tripodal mandate of research, teaching and community service. The challenge is to us, researchers in all the tertiary institutions, to begin work on how our natural resources can be upgraded into processed or, at least, semi-processed commodities with higher values and greater impact on our economy and the society at large”.

The Chairman Planning Committee, Professor Tomola Obamuyi said the colloquium would foster strategic collaborations and generate impactful outcomes across sectors including engineering, agriculture, health, education and beyond. He said the colloquium has sown the seed that would lead to a sustainable forum that will bring together heads of the institutions, directors of research and other key stakeholders to from a thin-thank committed to knowledge sharing, collaborative research and economic innovation.

The colloquium was attended by principal officers and other key functionaries of all higher institutions in Ondo State and those of the University of Ilesa and Redeemer’s University Ede Osun State.