Park management committee: Unite aggrieved members, APC chieftain charges chairman

Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has charged Mr Jacob Adebo, the Chairman of Motor Park Management Committee, to ensure peace in all public parks in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on April 1 constituted the committee to manage and administer all public motor parks to address the protracted crisis in the parks in the state.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, a former Commissioner for Women Affairs in Ondo state, gave the charge in a statement on Monday in Akure by her media aide, Mr Joe Ola.

She urged Adebo, who was a former state chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), to reconcile all aggrieved members of the union in the state.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole appealed to the chairman of the committee to form a formidable force to have a violent free management of motor parks in the state.

The APC chieftain asked the committee members to continue to maintain peace at the parks and support the chairman in everyway possible to achieve the set goals. (NAN)

